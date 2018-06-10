WWE News: New Total Bellas Previews Online, Shinsuke Nakamura & Asuka on UpUpDownDown

– WWE and Nikki Bella have released two new previews for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas. The can see the videos below, which feature showing Nikki Bella talking about putting her own health first for her future baby’s sake and Nikki’s preparation for her Royal Rumble return:

Nikki @BellaTwins must put her health first in order to realize her dreams of becoming a mother TONIGHT on an all-new @Total_Bellas at 9/8c on @e_entertainment. pic.twitter.com/KcPeU0SfWq — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2018

– Here is the latest video from UpUpDownDown, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura & Asuka joining Xavier Woods to play Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker: