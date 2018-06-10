Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: New Total Bellas Previews Online, Shinsuke Nakamura & Asuka on UpUpDownDown

June 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Total Bellas

– WWE and Nikki Bella have released two new previews for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas. The can see the videos below, which feature showing Nikki Bella talking about putting her own health first for her future baby’s sake and Nikki’s preparation for her Royal Rumble return:

– Here is the latest video from UpUpDownDown, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura & Asuka joining Xavier Woods to play Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker:

article topics :

Total Bellas, UpUpDownDown, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading