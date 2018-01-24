WWE News: New Trademarks Filed Including One For The Miz’s New Show, Job Posting For Retail Development Manager

– WWE has filed for two new trademarks, including one for their new E! reality series Miz & Mrs. PWInsider reports that the company also filed a trademark application for ‘The Irresistible Force.’

– WWE has a job posting for a Retail Development Manager (Walmart). The job will entail the “Support [of] development through execution of multi-faceted advertising, merchandising and promotional programs at Walmart and key regional retail accounts” and is based out of Bentonville, Arkansas. You can find out more here.