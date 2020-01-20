wrestling / News
Various News: New WWE Trademarks Filed, Vince McMahon Calls MLK His Hero
– WWE filed for trademarks on the following names: Trish Stratus, Epico, Ever-Rise, Chase Parker, Matt Martel. The trademarks were filed on Jan. 14 with the following description.
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”
– Vince McMahon remembers his hero Martin Luther King Jr.
My hero. pic.twitter.com/X4ZxhZ2w8P
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 20, 2020
– The pre-sale for AEW Dynamite in Newark, NJ is set for this Thursday 1/23 at Ticketmaster.com at 9 AM EST using code AEWPRU.
