WWE News: New Trademarks For Trish Stratus, Epico & More Filed, Card For UpUpDownDown Rumble

January 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has filed new trademark applications for Trish Stratus, Epico and more. PWInsider reports that applications for the following names were filed on January 14th:

* Trish Stratus
* Ever-Rise
* Chase Parker
* Matt Martel
* Epico

– UpUpDownDown has announced the card for their first official UpUpDownDown Rumble, which goes this weekend on the gaming channel’s YouTube account:

