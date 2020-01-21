WWE News: New Trademarks For Trish Stratus, Epico & More Filed, Card For UpUpDownDown Rumble

– WWE has filed new trademark applications for Trish Stratus, Epico and more. PWInsider reports that applications for the following names were filed on January 14th:

* Trish Stratus

* Ever-Rise

* Chase Parker

* Matt Martel

* Epico

– UpUpDownDown has announced the card for their first official UpUpDownDown Rumble, which goes this weekend on the gaming channel’s YouTube account: