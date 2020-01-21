wrestling / News
WWE News: New Trademarks For Trish Stratus, Epico & More Filed, Card For UpUpDownDown Rumble
January 20, 2020
– WWE has filed new trademark applications for Trish Stratus, Epico and more. PWInsider reports that applications for the following names were filed on January 14th:
* Trish Stratus
* Ever-Rise
* Chase Parker
* Matt Martel
* Epico
– UpUpDownDown has announced the card for their first official UpUpDownDown Rumble, which goes this weekend on the gaming channel’s YouTube account:
The first-ever #UUDDRumble: 1.27.20 10amET/ 7am PT on #UUDD!
GRUDGE MATCHES:@TrueKofi v @Zelina_VegaWWE@itsBayleyWWE v @SashaBanksWWE #UUDDRumble featuring Bayley, Sasha, @AJStylesOrg, @SamoaJoe, @WWEUsos, Zelina & Kofi Kingston!#UUDDTitle: @MmmGorgeous v @AlexaBliss_WWE
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) January 20, 2020
