wrestling / News
WWE News: New Trailer for Miz & Mrs., Total Bellas Preview, Bellas Appearing on Tonight Show
– The Miz has shared a new teaser for this week’s premiere of Miz and Mrs. The series launches on Tuesday after Smackdown on USA Network:
2 days till the most must see show on television premieres #MizAndMrs. Here’s a supertease to get you ready. Don’t miz #MizAndMrs this Tuesday, July 24th, immediately following #SDLive 10/9c on @usa_network I promise it’s #Awesome pic.twitter.com/Wm1NWysrOH
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 22, 2018
– Here is a preview for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas:
Tonight relive @WWEDanielBryan journey to the ring. 9/8c only on E! #YesYesYes #TotalBellas pic.twitter.com/zoqRwxEheg
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 22, 2018
– Speaking of the Bellas, they are scheduled to be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night.