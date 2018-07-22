WWE News: New Trailer for Miz & Mrs., Total Bellas Preview, Bellas Appearing on Tonight Show

– The Miz has shared a new teaser for this week’s premiere of Miz and Mrs. The series launches on Tuesday after Smackdown on USA Network:

2 days till the most must see show on television premieres #MizAndMrs. Here’s a supertease to get you ready. Don’t miz #MizAndMrs this Tuesday, July 24th, immediately following #SDLive 10/9c on @usa_network I promise it’s #Awesome pic.twitter.com/Wm1NWysrOH — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 22, 2018

– Here is a preview for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas:

– Speaking of the Bellas, they are scheduled to be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night.