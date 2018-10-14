WWE News: New Trailer For The Rock’s Titan Games, Poll on Dean Ambrose Fitting in The Shield

– NBC has released a new trailer for The Rock’s upcoming reality competition series Titan Games, which premieres on January 2nd. You can see the promo below for the series:

– WWE’s latest fan poll asks if Dean Ambrose still fits in with The Shield following his actions on Raw. As of this writing, the results are:

Yes, The Hounds of Justice are stronger than ever: 61%

No, The Lunatic Fringe needs to move on: 39%