WWE News: New Trailer For The Rock’s Titan Games, Poll on Dean Ambrose Fitting in The Shield
October 14, 2018
– NBC has released a new trailer for The Rock’s upcoming reality competition series Titan Games, which premieres on January 2nd. You can see the promo below for the series:
– WWE’s latest fan poll asks if Dean Ambrose still fits in with The Shield following his actions on Raw. As of this writing, the results are:
Yes, The Hounds of Justice are stronger than ever: 61%
No, The Lunatic Fringe needs to move on: 39%