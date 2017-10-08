wrestling / News
WWE News: New “Unleash Your Warrior” Campaign Video, Hell in a Cell Opening Video
October 8, 2017 | Posted by
WWE posted a new video promoting their “Unleash Your Warrior” campaign with Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You can see it below:
Join @WWE and @SusanGKomen in showing how you #UnleashYourWarrior in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/XpAUIeNpng
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2017
– Here is the opening video from tonight’s Hell in a Cell:
Strap yourselves in…
Tonight, we begin our downwards descent to HELL! #HIAC @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/6qHPFirs4Z
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2017