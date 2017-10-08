wrestling / News

WWE News: New “Unleash Your Warrior” Campaign Video, Hell in a Cell Opening Video

October 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Unleash Your Warrior

WWE posted a new video promoting their “Unleash Your Warrior” campaign with Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You can see it below:

– Here is the opening video from tonight’s Hell in a Cell:

