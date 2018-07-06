WWE News: New Update on Daniel Bryan’s Contract Status, Goldust To Be Named Honorary Deputy

– According to a new report, Daniel Bryan is likely to re-sign with WWE following the expiration of his current deal. While this is far from a confirmation of anything, the WrestleVotes Twitter account noted that Bryan is currently scheduled to be the focus of the WWE 2K19 Showcase mode. This was a decision that was made months ago and the site says that the company made that decision knowing what Bryan’s intention was.

The idea here is that the company would not be likely to have the game release without Bryan as an active member of the roster, as they would be promoting a game mode featuring a wrestler who is not working for them. Bryan is also currently advertised for the Super Show-Down event, which takes place in Australia in October. That is after the current expiration date of Bryan’s contract in September.

Regarding Daniel Bryan and his contract: WWE has a strong idea on what he’s going to do. So much so, that months ago the decision was made to have the 2K19 Showcase mode revolve around him. Having that game release w/o Bryan on the roster wouldn’t look good. So…. pic.twitter.com/2CPMy6aeZl — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 6, 2018

– The Williamson County, Texas Sheriff’s Department has announced that Goldust is set to become an Honorary Deputy. You can see their post, and Goldust’s comment, below:

WilCo Sheriff Robert Chody strikes (GOLD)dust!

Famed & current @WWE superstar @Goldust aka Dustin Rhodes will become an Honorary WilCo SO Deputy. Date TBA dependent on schedule. Rhodes & Chody want to tag team with our youth & wrestle subjects of anti bullying, drugs & alcohol. pic.twitter.com/B05kHefxyL — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) July 6, 2018