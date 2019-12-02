wrestling / News
WWE News: New Video Looks at Toni Storm’s Survivor Series Experience, Stock Closes Down
December 2, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video going behind the scenes with Toni Storm at Survivor Series. You can see the video below, which follows Storm as she talks about her participation in the women’s Survivor Series-style match as part of Team NXT:
– WWE’s stock closed at $61.52 on Monday, down $0.50 (0.81%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.96% on the day.
