WWE News: New Video Shows Triple H Taking To NXT Roster After USA Premiere, WWE NIL Athlete Signs With WNBA, Ronda Rousey Advertised For Live Event

– A new video has been posted to social media which shows Triple H talking to the NXT roster after the brand’s debut on the USA Network in 2019. It was uploaded online by Barstool Sports’ Dan Vollmayer.

He wrote: “Been holding this for a little bit, decided it’s time to share. Video’s from the night NXT premiered on @USA_Network. Huge night in #wwe history, made all the more epic with this address from the boss, Triple H. #wwenxt #BlackAndGoldEra.”

In the video (transcription via Wrestling Inc), Triple H said: “This was an epic night. There are certain moments in this where the game changes for me. I said it in interviews that the first time I backed up and thought, oh, this is moving too fast, was the time we went to San Jose for the first time. First time outside of Florida and we sold it out in a couple of minutes, and we put on a show there that, still to this day, was the craziest thing I’ve ever been a part of. It was like being inside of a riot. Right after that, Vince looked at me and says, ‘We’re going to Barclays Center. And I was like, ‘No, it’s the Barclays Center.’ And it got pushed on me, and I was backed up and hesitant to do it. We put it on sale and it sold out immediately, and that was the last time I doubted anything this brand can do. It changed my vision and it made me think bigger, it made me think bigger for every one of you.

It’s going to change the perception people have of you when you walk down the street when they see you. You’re now stars, you’re now Superstars, you’re now WWE Superstars. And the reason we say that and don’t say ‘pro wrestler’ is not because that’s a bad word. It’s what we do, we’re damn proud of it. It’s the art form, it’s what we all do, what we all love, what we all fell in love with, and it’s why we’re here. But the truth is, only a few people in the world get to be WWE Superstars. Only a few people get to play that long game and get to strive to be something more. A lot of people like to say they were something, not many people can say they were that. You can say you played football, you can’t say you played in the NFL.”

– WWE has announced that NIL athlete Lexi Gordon has signed with the WNBA. She is now on a training camp contract with the LA Sparks.

– Ronda Rousey is currently advertised for a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show on June 4 in Champaign, IL.