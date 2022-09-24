wrestling / News
WWE News: New White Rabbit Teaser Airs On Smackdown, Sami Zayn Becomes An Honorary Uce
– We got a new “White Rabbit” teaser on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show featured a QR code in the background of a Hit Row “watch party” segment, which led to a new game. Completing the game takes the white rabbit in a warp hole that leads to the word “patricide” as well as a coordinate that references where Monday’s Raw will take place.
PWInsider reports that when fans left the Smackdown taping, they found a flyers with the coordinates and a white rabbit graphic on their cars.
When you finish the game, the coordinates to next week’s #WWERaw are shown.
Also the word patricide, which means the killing of one’s father. pic.twitter.com/QPZayJCd4e
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 24, 2022
– Sami Zayn became an official Honorary Uce on tonight’s show. Zayn, who has been helping out the Bloodline for weeks, was given an “Honorary Uce” T-Shirt by Roman Reigns on tonight’s show. He later did his part in The Usos retaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against the Brawling Brutes by distracting Sheamus, which allowed Imperium to attack Sheamus:
PLOT TWIST! 😂@WWERomanReigns just asked @SamiZayn to take off The Bloodline shirt and gave him a new one! 🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LwWbtTLtlw
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 24, 2022
AND STILL! Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The @WWEUsos. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/NJGYnffnzF
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 24, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On How Much MJF Is Rumored To Be Earning In AEW
- Chris Jericho Comments On Recent Backstage Drama in AEW, Talks About AEW’s ‘Exciting’ Reset
- Kevin Nash Says CM Punk Is ‘Tired’, Calls Him A ‘Bit of a Prick’ & Tells Him To ‘Shut The F*ck Up’
- Ronda Rousey Says She ‘Missed Out’ On Enjoying Her Royal Rumble Win