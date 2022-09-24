wrestling / News

WWE News: New White Rabbit Teaser Airs On Smackdown, Sami Zayn Becomes An Honorary Uce

September 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown White Rabbit Image Credit: WWE

– We got a new “White Rabbit” teaser on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show featured a QR code in the background of a Hit Row “watch party” segment, which led to a new game. Completing the game takes the white rabbit in a warp hole that leads to the word “patricide” as well as a coordinate that references where Monday’s Raw will take place.

PWInsider reports that when fans left the Smackdown taping, they found a flyers with the coordinates and a white rabbit graphic on their cars.

– Sami Zayn became an official Honorary Uce on tonight’s show. Zayn, who has been helping out the Bloodline for weeks, was given an “Honorary Uce” T-Shirt by Roman Reigns on tonight’s show. He later did his part in The Usos retaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against the Brawling Brutes by distracting Sheamus, which allowed Imperium to attack Sheamus:

