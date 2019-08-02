WWE News: New WWE Book Officially Announced, John Cena Filming Fast & Furious 9, GQ Runs Pro

– DK Publishing has announced that they will release a new WWE book called WWE Beyond Extreme, written by Dean Miller, on March 5, 2020.

Here’s a synopsis: Top action from the most rip-roaring matches and incidents across the world-renowned WWE franchise. Hell in a Cell, No Holds Barred, Extreme Rules, Survivor Series, Last Man Standing, Payback–major WWE events like these convey just one thing: nail-biting excitement. WWE Beyond Extreme features WWE’s greatest Superstars in their most edge-of-the-seat, over-the-top events. Celebrate iconic moments in WWE history, such as Big Show and Brock Lesnar’s battle that collapsed the ring. Discover WWE’s scariest and strangest Superstars. Get blown away by tougher than tough, one-time encounters, such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and Booker T’s supermarket clash. Marvel at spectacular takedowns and death-defying stunts, like Shane McMahon’s elbow drop off a 20-ft-high steel cage. Sports entertainment doesn’t get more extreme!

– John Cena has arrived in London to take part in filming for Fast & Furious 9.

– GQ ran a profile on The Rock’s stunt double Tanoai Reed, who is also his cousin.