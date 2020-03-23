WWE News: New WWE Content This Week Including The Bump, RAW Preview For Tonight, WWE Selling New Kevin Owens Shirt

– WWE is still moving forward with new content this week. In addition to RAW, Smackdown and NXT, there will be new episodes of 205 Live starting Friday that were already taped at the WWE Performance Center. There will also be a new episode of The Bump on Wednesday (10 AM ET) and a new NXT UK on Thursday (4 PM ET). WWE will also debut WWE Day Of: Elimination Chamber 2020 on Friday (10 AM ET) on the WWE Network.

– WWE is selling a new Kevin Owens ‘KOMania IV’ T-shirt.

– Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature appearances from Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, as well as Randy Orton and Edge. Orton is expected to respond to Edge’s Wrestlemania 36 challenge.