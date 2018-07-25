WWE News: New WWE Supercard Update, New UpUpDownDown, Titus O’Neil Says That Hulk Hogan’s Apology Not Remorseful

– Here is the official announcement on the latest WWE Supercard update…

Those attempting to conquer WWE SuperCard are about to get a Goliath-sized boost: A new update to the popular WWE mobile game for iOS and Android will deliver several new Goliath Tier cards for in-game use starting today. 2K announced the recently released tier will include new Throwback and Fusion cards as of today, and will gain additional WWE Hall of Fame cards at a later date. Enthusiasts who play WWE SuperCard starting today will also receive free card packs that include a Throwback card up through the WrestleMania 34 tier. Players can gain another special pack every four hours at no additional cost until the promotional period ends on July 31. WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.

– Titus O’Neil appeared on Busted Open radio and spoke about Hulk Hogan’s apology to the WWE locker room…

– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown…