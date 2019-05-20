wrestling / News
WWE News: New WWE Title to Be Announced on Raw, Ashley Massaro Graphic Airs Before Money in the Bank
May 19, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE is set to reveal a new championship tomorrow night on Raw. During tonight’s Money in the Bank PPV, WWE announced that Mick Foley will appear on Raw to reveal the newest title:
TOMORROW NIGHT: @RealMickFoley will announce the @WWE's NEWEST championship LIVE on Monday Night #RAW! #MITB pic.twitter.com/FSlyQj8H1G
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
– WWE aired a graphic of Ashley Massaro to open Money in the Bank. Massaro passed away on Thursday at the age of 39.
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Mike Kanellis Discusses How Triple H Gave Him the Opportunity to Join 205 Live After He ‘Flatlined’
- Vince Russo Details The Pitch He Made to Vince McMahon in 2002 For A Second WCW Invasion Angle
- Dasha Fuentes On What WWE Said When They Released Her, Considering An In-Ring Return
- Jim Ross Recalls WWE Creative Considering Prosthetic Penis For Terri Runnels As Marlena