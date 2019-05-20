wrestling / News

WWE News: New WWE Title to Be Announced on Raw, Ashley Massaro Graphic Airs Before Money in the Bank

May 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley WWE RAW

– WWE is set to reveal a new championship tomorrow night on Raw. During tonight’s Money in the Bank PPV, WWE announced that Mick Foley will appear on Raw to reveal the newest title:

– WWE aired a graphic of Ashley Massaro to open Money in the Bank. Massaro passed away on Thursday at the age of 39.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ashley Massaro, Mick Foley, Money in the Bank, RAW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading