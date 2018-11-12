WWE News: The New York Mets Hosting WWE Night During WrestleMania Weekend, Mojo Rawley Appearing on Lilian Garcia’s Podcast

– According to Pwinsider.com, the New York Mets began announcing promotional events for their 2019 season today, including an event on April 6th, 2019 (the night before WrestleMania 35) which will be WWE Night at Citifield in Flushing, NY. As part of the game, there will be a free bobblehead featuring Mets player Todd Frasier inside a WWE wrestling ring. More details will be announced closer to the event.

– Mojo Rawley will be appearing on Lilian Garcia’s…