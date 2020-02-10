wrestling / News
WWE News: Next Broken Skull Sessions Guest Teased, Kofi Kingston Baldness, Tyler Breeze
February 10, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE is teasing the next guest for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.
.@steveaustinBSR's next guest on #BrokenSkullSessions IS… ❓❓❓ pic.twitter.com/kgEYqbsXIi
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 10, 2020
– Kofi Kingston is ready for hereditary baldness: The New Day: Feel the Power, Feb. 10, 2020
– Tyler Breeze was a guest on the Swerve City podcast.
– The Street Profits want to be higher than Drew McIntyre.
#StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE went to new ~heights~ to get their #WWETheBump Wall photo higher than @DMcIntyreWWE's! pic.twitter.com/gcz5j3nGW9
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 10, 2020
