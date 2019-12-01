wrestling / News
WWE News: Next Day Of Episode to Look at Survivor Series, Top 10 Father-Son Team-Ups, Horsewomen on Canvas 2 Canvas
December 1, 2019 | Posted by
– The next episode of WWE Day Of is set to look at Survivor Series, according to a new report. WWE Network News reports that the episode will go behind the scenes of this year’s show and will air on December 8th on the Network.
– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at father-son team-ups:
– Rob Schamberger paints the WWE Horsewomen on the latest Canvas to Canvas:
More Trending Stories
- Batista and Dana Brooke Continue Flirting on Twitter, Batista Answers Her Question About Calling Him ‘Daddy’
- Victoria Discusses How Vince McMahon Responded When She Told Him She Wanted Her Release, Why She Signed With TNA In 2009
- Bruce Prichard Discusses the Infamous Bloody Koko B. Ware Hotel Lobby Fight That Led To His Firing from WWE in 1989
- Former WCW Announcer Contacted Maryland Athletic Commission Over Kenny Omega vs. John Moxley AEW Full Gear Match, Match Now Under Investigation