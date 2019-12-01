wrestling / News

WWE News: Next Day Of Episode to Look at Survivor Series, Top 10 Father-Son Team-Ups, Horsewomen on Canvas 2 Canvas

December 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The next episode of WWE Day Of is set to look at Survivor Series, according to a new report. WWE Network News reports that the episode will go behind the scenes of this year’s show and will air on December 8th on the Network.

– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at father-son team-ups:

– Rob Schamberger paints the WWE Horsewomen on the latest Canvas to Canvas:

