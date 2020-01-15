wrestling / News
WWE News: Next Saudi Arabia Date Moved Back a Week, Stars Hype Alex Shelley’s NXT Debut
January 14, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has bumped the date of their next Saudi Arabia show back a week, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the show, which was originally set for February 20th, will now take place on February 27th.
No word as of yet on why the date has been moved. WWE has yet to officially announce the show.
– WWE posted the following video with Cesaro, Nigel McGuinness, Roderick Strong, Kassius Ohno and more hyping Alex Shelley’s NXT debut this week. Shelley will be teaming with his old Time Splitters partner KUSHIDA in the Dusty Rhodes Classic.
