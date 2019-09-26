WWE News: Next Week’s NXT To Have Limited Commercials, Dakota Kai reacts to NXT Return, Highlights From Cameron Grimes’ Win

– Next week’s episode of NXT will have a limited amount of ad breaks. Mauro Ranallo announced on tonight’s episode that the episode, which will be the first two-hour episode on USA Network, will air with “limited commercial interruption.”

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Candice LeRae

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. The Street Profits

– WWE posted video of Dakota Kai reacting to her return to the ring tonight, where she defeated Taynara. Highlights from the match and the video of Kai discussing her return are below. Kai said that the return is “everything” to her and that she’s happy to be home in front of the NXT Universe:

– WWE posted highlights of Cameron Grimes’ win over Raul Mendoza: