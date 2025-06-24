wrestling / News

WWE News: Next Week’s Raw Gets Earlier Start Time, Corey Graves Fills In For Pat McAfee Again

June 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Netflix Logo, WWE EVP Chris Legentil, Raw Vault, William Byron Image Credit: WWE

– Next week’s episode of Raw will have an earlier start time than usual. It was announced on Monday’s show that next week’s episode will have a 6 PM ET/3 PM PT start time, two hours earlier than the usual start time.

The show will stream live on Netflix as per usual.

– Corey Graves once again filled in for Pat McAfee on Monday night’s show for the second straight week. McAfee was off for the third week, with Wade Barrett filling in back on the June 9th episode.

