WWE News: Next Week’s WWE Network Additions, Top 5 Santa Moments, Zelina Vega Plays Rocket League

– Here is a list of the additions coming next week to the WWE Network:

* Monday – Fashion Files: Cold Case Unit (after RAW)

* Tuesday – Xavier’s Arcade Challenge (7:30 pm ET)

* Wednesday – NXT UK (3 pm and 4 pm ET), 205 Live: Best of 2018 (7 pm ET), and NXT (8 pm ET)

* Thursday – WWE Kitchen SmackDown (7 pm ET)

* Friday – WWE Chronicle: Becky Lynch (live stream debut – 6:30 pm ET), Botch Club (7 pm ET), and This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

– WWE has posted the top five moments featuring Santa Claus in WWE history. They include:

5. Santa Mick beats JBL (Tribute to the Troops 2005)

4. Kurt Angle puts ankle lock on Santa (Armageddon 2004)

3. Mark Henry beats up Damien Sandow (RAW 2013)

2. Alberto Del Rio runs over Santa (RAW 2012)

1. Santa gets a Stone Cold Stunner (RAW 1997)

– Zelina Vega plays Rocket League with Big E in the latest UpUpDownDown video.