WWE News: NFL Alum to Appear at NXT Show, Bully Ray on Jarrius Robertson’s Warrior Award, Curt Hawkins Hits 0 – 179

February 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Former NFL star Pat McAfee will appear at this weekend’s NXT house show in Indianapolis, Indiana. The former Colts punter posted to Twitter noting that he would be a guest ring announcer at the show:

– Bully Ray posted to Twitter to congratulate Jarrius “JJ” Robertson, who will receive the Warrior Award at the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony:

– Curt Hawkins noted on Twitter that his loss to Goldust, which puts his losing strek at 179, is his “coolest loss yet”:

