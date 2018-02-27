WWE News: NFL Alum to Appear at NXT Show, Bully Ray on Jarrius Robertson’s Warrior Award, Curt Hawkins Hits 0 – 179

– Former NFL star Pat McAfee will appear at this weekend’s NXT house show in Indianapolis, Indiana. The former Colts punter posted to Twitter noting that he would be a guest ring announcer at the show:

Can’t wait for Sunday. Getting a chance to watch some up and coming superstars, and intro them in majestic fashion.. Sunday is a bucket list night for a lifelong wrestling Mark…

🗣 LET’S GOOOO #NXTIndy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2018

– Bully Ray posted to Twitter to congratulate Jarrius “JJ” Robertson, who will receive the Warrior Award at the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony:

Hello @Jarrius … You’re one tough kid. Will be great to meet you and watch you get inducted into #WWEHOF and receive the #WarriorAward … you deserve it. 👍🤓 https://t.co/bcNnfCag5P — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) February 27, 2018

– Curt Hawkins noted on Twitter that his loss to Goldust, which puts his losing strek at 179, is his “coolest loss yet”: