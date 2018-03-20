WWE News: Nia Jax & Alexa Bliss Hype Their WrestleMania 34 Match, Sasha Banks Sends a message to Bayley, Picture of Roman Reigns’ Bruised Wrists

– It was announced on last night’s WWE Raw that Alexa Bliss will defend her title against Nia Jax at WrestleMania. They posted the following on Twitter…

I made you something and I’m gonna take it all away from you. You think you can take the #Raw Women’s Championship from me? Ha! Rude. #GoddessAboveAll — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 20, 2018

They’ll tell you…

Not to try.

Not to dream.

Not to be yourself. That you’re not enough… And you’ll teach them…

That you work harder.

Can do better.

To be YOU is the best thing you can be. I’m going to @WrestleMania.

And winning. #NotLikeMost #TheIrresistibleForce pic.twitter.com/mvm2vM1kMC — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) March 20, 2018

– The tension between Sasha Banks & Bayley continued on last night’s WWE Raw. Banks posted the following on Twitter…

Either you're with me or you're not, there's no in between. #RawDallas — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 20, 2018

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Brock Lesnar attacked a handcuffed Roman Reigns and put a savage beat down on him. Reigns was still suspended, but came to the ring anyway, to confront Brock Lesnar. US Marshals arrived and cuffed Reigns and read him his rights. Reigns fought them off, leading to Lesnar arriving. He gave Reigns German suplexes and delivered repeated chair shots while cuffed. WWE posted the following picture…