WWE News: Nia Jax & Alexa Bliss Hype Their WrestleMania 34 Match, Sasha Banks Sends a message to Bayley, Picture of Roman Reigns’ Bruised Wrists

March 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– It was announced on last night’s WWE Raw that Alexa Bliss will defend her title against Nia Jax at WrestleMania. They posted the following on Twitter…

– The tension between Sasha Banks & Bayley continued on last night’s WWE Raw. Banks posted the following on Twitter…

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Brock Lesnar attacked a handcuffed Roman Reigns and put a savage beat down on him. Reigns was still suspended, but came to the ring anyway, to confront Brock Lesnar. US Marshals arrived and cuffed Reigns and read him his rights. Reigns fought them off, leading to Lesnar arriving. He gave Reigns German suplexes and delivered repeated chair shots while cuffed. WWE posted the following picture…

