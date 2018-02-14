WWE News: Nia Jax & Apollo Crews Hype Next Week’s Mixed Match Challenge, Rusev Reacts to MMC Win, Randy Orton Talks Top 10 List

– Nia Jax and Apollo Crews posted to Twitter hyping next week’s Mixed Match Challenge, where tghey face Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode. The two posted:

– Here is a Smackdown Fallout video with Randy Orton discussing his match with Bobby Roode in the US Open Challenge not happening,. Orton says that he doesn’t care about his spot on the Smackdown Top 10 list and is surprised he even made it because he’s RKO’d just about all of his voters in the locker room. Orton said he doesn’t understand why people would vote for him, moving on afterward to his challenge of Roode. Orton says he didn’t get to have the match this week but that it will happen:

– Rusev posted the following after he and Lana advanced in the Mixed Match Challenge by beating Elias and Bayley: