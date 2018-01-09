WWE News: Nia Jax Comments on Attacking Asuka on Raw, Elias Reacts to Being Bayley’s Mixed Match Challenge Partner, WWE Posts Classic WCCW Clip

– Nia Jax posted the following, commenting on attacking Asuka on last night’s WWE Raw. The two will face off on next week’s Raw…

Strong women make strong statements. My goals are clear: Win the #RoyalRumble match, main event @WrestleMania, and win the #Raw Women’s Championship and no woman, no man, NOBODY will stop me. #RumbleForAll — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 9, 2018

– Elias posted the following on Twitter, commenting on being Bayley’s partner for the Mixed Match Challenge…

– WWE posted the following clip from WCCW in 1988…