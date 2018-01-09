 

WWE News: Nia Jax Comments on Attacking Asuka on Raw, Elias Reacts to Being Bayley’s Mixed Match Challenge Partner, WWE Posts Classic WCCW Clip

January 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Nia Jax

– Nia Jax posted the following, commenting on attacking Asuka on last night’s WWE Raw. The two will face off on next week’s Raw…

– Elias posted the following on Twitter, commenting on being Bayley’s partner for the Mixed Match Challenge…

– WWE posted the following clip from WCCW in 1988…

