WWE News: Nia Jax Denies Claims She Has Problems With Charlotte Flair, Preview For Today’s NXT UK, Full Match From Taboo Tuesday 2005

January 13, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on TikTok, Nia Jax responded to reports that she and Charlotte Flair had legitimate issues with each other. In the clip, it shows her out and about and reveals that Flair is with her. She then lip syncs the song ‘Take A Bow’ by Rihanna, with the lyric, ‘You look so dumb right now.’

– Today’s episode of WWE NXT UK on Peacock will feature the final match with WALTER for the brand, as he faces Nathan Frazer.

– WWE has posted a free match from Taboo Tuesday 2005, as John Cena defends the WWE title against Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels.

