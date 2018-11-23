WWE News: Nia Jax Fires Off at Trolls on Twitter, Daniel Bryan Not Booked For Several Live Events

– Nia Jax took the opportunity to take a shot at her Twitter critics on Black Friday. The Raw star posted to her social media account, as you can see below:

Imagine being able to put ur phone down for 2 days & enjoy quality time w/fam & friends w/o needing to post it for VALIDATION. Oh wait, you TROLLS don’t know what it means to have genuine relationships😜! Stay mad at my success #Facebreaker #SoleSurvivor — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) November 24, 2018

– Wrestling Inc made note of the fact that Daniel Bryan is not booked for several upcoming WWE live events. The site notes that Bryan is not advertised for Starrcade on Saturday; Sunday’s house show in Madison, Wisconsin; the December 2nd show in Arlington, Texas; and the December 3rd show in Calgary. He is scheduled for next week’s episode of Smackdown on Tuesday.