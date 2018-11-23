Quantcast

 

WWE News: Nia Jax Fires Off at Trolls on Twitter, Daniel Bryan Not Booked For Several Live Events

November 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nia Jax Survivor Series 11-18-18

– Nia Jax took the opportunity to take a shot at her Twitter critics on Black Friday. The Raw star posted to her social media account, as you can see below:

Wrestling Inc made note of the fact that Daniel Bryan is not booked for several upcoming WWE live events. The site notes that Bryan is not advertised for Starrcade on Saturday; Sunday’s house show in Madison, Wisconsin; the December 2nd show in Arlington, Texas; and the December 3rd show in Calgary. He is scheduled for next week’s episode of Smackdown on Tuesday.

Daniel Bryan, House Show, Nia Jax, WWE

