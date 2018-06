– In a post on Twitter, Nia Jax made fun of the tattoo that Alexa Bliss got herself last week, which reads “I am enough.”

For someone that doesn’t care what anyone thinks it’s weird they have to go out and get a tattoo that says they’re enough 🤔 — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) June 22, 2018

– The latest edition of Clash with Cesaro features the Swiss Superman at Grizz Gaming.