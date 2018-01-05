WWE News: Nia Jax Not Happy With Titus Worldwide, Video of Stars in New Delhi, Titus O’Neil Visits White House

– WWE posted video of Nia Jax and Titus Worldwide reacting to the pairing of Jax and Apollo Crews in the Mixed Match Challenge. Jax asks the Lord for help and then walks off, while Titus O’Neil celebrates. He says Jax has been a blessing for the group and that they plan on going straight to the top:

– This Week in WWE posted video of stars in New Delhi, India for last month’s live event:

– Titus O’Neil is in Washington, DC on vacation with his family. You can see pics of the family touring the White House below:

Family Vacation in Washington DC. First Stop taking a Stroll throughout the @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/N2AGp1BsCt — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 5, 2018