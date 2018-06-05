WWE News: Nia Jax Praises Natalya, AJ Styles Congratulates Fan on Graduation, Stock Up

– Nia Jax posted to Twitter praising Natalya after their match on Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can see her post below:

There are few women who I respect as much as @NatbyNature …and she knows this is a physical business. As Superstars, we bring the best out of each other to bring everyone up. THIS is the #Raw Women’s division. pic.twitter.com/WoSHnj9BuJ — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) June 5, 2018

– AJ Styles posted a congratulations to a fan who is graduating and decorated his cap in a WWE style:

Ha! This is awesome man. Congratulations on graduation. It’s important to be a champion in the classroom! #SpeakWWE https://t.co/ftxfPLcZNE — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 5, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed at $61.50, up $0.26 (0.42%) from the previous closing price.