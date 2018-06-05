Quantcast

 

WWE News: Nia Jax Praises Natalya, AJ Styles Congratulates Fan on Graduation, Stock Up

June 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nia Jax Backlash

– Nia Jax posted to Twitter praising Natalya after their match on Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can see her post below:

– AJ Styles posted a congratulations to a fan who is graduating and decorated his cap in a WWE style:

– WWE’s stock closed at $61.50, up $0.26 (0.42%) from the previous closing price.

