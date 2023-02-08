WWE News: Nia Jax Says Pandemic Era Was Her Favorite For WWE, Dabba-Kato Explains Attacking Apollo Crews, NXT Video Highlights

– During a virtual signing for Highspots Superstore (via Wrestling Inc), Nia Jax said that the pandemic era was her favorite time in WWE.

She said: “Good ol’ COVID times, that was my favorite. We got to do a lot more.”

– Last night’s episode of WWE NXT featured the first match back for Dabba-Kato. After it was over, he was asked about attacking Apollo Crews at NXT Vengeance Day. He said that Apollo “knows what he did.”

– Here are more highlights from last night’s episode: