WWE News: Nia Jax Says Pandemic Era Was Her Favorite For WWE, Dabba-Kato Explains Attacking Apollo Crews, NXT Video Highlights
– During a virtual signing for Highspots Superstore (via Wrestling Inc), Nia Jax said that the pandemic era was her favorite time in WWE.
She said: “Good ol’ COVID times, that was my favorite. We got to do a lot more.”
– Last night’s episode of WWE NXT featured the first match back for Dabba-Kato. After it was over, he was asked about attacking Apollo Crews at NXT Vengeance Day. He said that Apollo “knows what he did.”
– Here are more highlights from last night’s episode:
