WWE News: Nia Jax Says She’ll Be Able to Compete at Survivor Series, Velveteen Dream on NXT Mixtape

November 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nia Jax

– Not to worry, folks…Nia Jax will be able to compete at Survivor Series after hurting her fist on Becky Lynch. (I know you were all very concerned about that.) Jax responded to a tweet from Tama Tonga commenting on her fist injury, noting that doctors checked her out and that she’ll be okay to compete at the PPV.

– Here is the latest NXT Mixtape, featuring Velveteen Dream ahead of his match with Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: War Games II:

