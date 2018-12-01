Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Nia Jax Tells Ronda Rousey To Learn To Wrestle, Top 5 Answers To Open Challenges

December 1, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nia Jax Survivor Series 11-18-18

– Ronda Rousey commented on her tag team match with Natalya against Nia Jax and Tamina on RAW, which prompted a response from Jax, who told Rousey to learn to wrestle. You can see the exchange below.

– WWE has posted a new Top 5 on Instagram with the top 5 answers to open challenges. They include:

5. Sami Zayn accepts John Cena’s US Open Challenge
4. Tazz accepts Kurt Angle’s Royal Rumble 2000 challenge
3. Santino Marella’s debut against Umaga
2. The Ultimate Warrior ends Honky Tonk Man’s long IC title reign at Summerslam 1988
1. John Cena debuts against Kurt Angle

article topics :

Nia Jax, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading