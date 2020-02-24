WWE News: Nia Jax Training For Return, Footage Of Tegan Nox At First Takeover, Drew Gulak Meets Kikutaro

– Nia Jax is still training for an in-ring return and has been documenting her progress on social media. She went from behind 200 to 210 pounds in less than a month and can do 185 pound front squats. It also appears she may have slimmed down from when she was last on WWE TV. She had double knee surgery on April 25 of last year.

– WWE has posted a video showing Tegan Nox’s reaction to taking part in her first NXT Takeover, which she did at NXT Takeover: Portland.

– Drew Gulak posted a photo on Instagram showing him with Japanese wrestler Kikutaro at the Performance Center. Kikutaro was there for a guest coaching spot.