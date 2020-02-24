wrestling / News

WWE News: Nia Jax Training For Return, Footage Of Tegan Nox At First Takeover, Drew Gulak Meets Kikutaro

February 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nia Jax

– Nia Jax is still training for an in-ring return and has been documenting her progress on social media. She went from behind 200 to 210 pounds in less than a month and can do 185 pound front squats. It also appears she may have slimmed down from when she was last on WWE TV. She had double knee surgery on April 25 of last year.

View this post on Instagram

🍉

A post shared by 🌺 (@niajaxwwe) on

View this post on Instagram

Grateful 🙏🏽

A post shared by 🌺 (@niajaxwwe) on

– WWE has posted a video showing Tegan Nox’s reaction to taking part in her first NXT Takeover, which she did at NXT Takeover: Portland.

– Drew Gulak posted a photo on Instagram showing him with Japanese wrestler Kikutaro at the Performance Center. Kikutaro was there for a guest coaching spot.

View this post on Instagram

Why?

A post shared by Drew Gulak (@drewgulak) on

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Nia Jax, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading