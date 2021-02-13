WWE News: Nia Jax Unhappy Following SmackDown Fall, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

– As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair made fun of Nia Jax and her infamous “My hole!” line from WWE Raw earlier this week. That culminated in a brawl between Jax and Shayna Baszler against Banks and Belair. It ended up with Banks and Belair causing Jax to land on her tailbone again on the apron similar to Raw. Nia Jax has not taken kindly to these events, as she noted last night on Twitter.

With regards to Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, she tweeted, “Two absolutely disrespectful “superstars” on #Smackdown… THIS is why we don’t come to Friday nights!!”

After the WWE account showed the clip of Nia Jax landing on the apron again, she posted, “I hate this acct.”

Two absolutely disrespectful “superstars” on #Smackdown… THIS is why we don’t come to Friday nights!! 😤 https://t.co/kuQOVPGN28 — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 13, 2021

