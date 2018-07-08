wrestling / News
WWE News: Nicholas Backstage at MSG House Show, Mojo Rawley Reacts to Win
– Former Raw Tag Team Champion Nicholas was backstage at WWE’s house show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Bray Wyatt posted the following pic to Twitter of Braun Strowman keeping Nicholas from going after Wyatt’s title:
I play for keeps little Nicholas pic.twitter.com/FTEPIBOMPd
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 8, 2018
– Mojo Rawley also posted to Twitter after the show, reacting to his win over Bobby Roode at the event:
Big time players make big time impacts in big time events. Huge win at #MadisonSquareGarden tonight.
Doubt me. Question me. But you’re beginning to learn what Mojo Rawley is all about. It’s unavoidable. Mojo Rawley is a game changer. @WWE #KillerInstinct #Focus #MojoRising pic.twitter.com/bbqSxYt2GX
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) July 8, 2018