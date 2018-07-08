Quantcast

 

WWE News: Nicholas Backstage at MSG House Show, Mojo Rawley Reacts to Win

July 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman Nicholas WrestleMania 34

– Former Raw Tag Team Champion Nicholas was backstage at WWE’s house show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Bray Wyatt posted the following pic to Twitter of Braun Strowman keeping Nicholas from going after Wyatt’s title:

– Mojo Rawley also posted to Twitter after the show, reacting to his win over Bobby Roode at the event:

