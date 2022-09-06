WWE News: Nicholas Posts Tweet Following Braun Strowman’s Return, O’Shea Jackson Jr. Begs Triple H to Bring Back Aleister Black, Bayley Comments on The Bump

– Braun Strowman’s former tag team partner, Nicholas, posted a tweet, showing a photo of their Raw Tag Team Title win at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Strowman returned to WWE last night on Raw. You can check out Nicholas’ tweet below:

– Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. posted a message on Twitter yesterday, imploring WWE CCO Triple H to bring back Aleister Black (aka Malakai Black) to WWE. You can check out his tweet below.

Jackson wrote, “Dear @TripleH Please bring Back the man. The myth. Aleister f**kin Black!” Malakai Black is currently signed to a multi-year contract with AEW. He was in action last Sunday at AEW All Out, losing in a six-man tag team match against Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro.

There recently have been rumors regarding his backstage status in AEW, including a rumor that he asked for his release. Fans also saw him taking a type of bow and curtain call onstage after his match at All Out, which was not seen during the pay-per-view broadcast.

– Bayley posted the following message on appearing on The Bump tomorrow: