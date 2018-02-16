WWE News: Nickelback Parody Song Looks at Braun Strowman, Last Year’s Elimination Chamber Match Online

– A new parody song has been been released looking at Braun Strowman in the musical style of Nickelback. You can see the video from The ADCs of Wrestling, titled “How I Got Over” which is a parody of Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me”:

– WWE has released last year’s Elimination Chamber match in full, which you can check out below. The match saw John Cena, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Baron Corbin, and AJ Styles battle in the Chamber, with Wyatt winning the match: