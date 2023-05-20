wrestling / News

WWE News: Night of Champions Press Conference Set for Friday, SmackDown Video Highlights

May 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Night of Champions Press Conference Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has announced a press conference for Night of Champions that will be streaming live on Friday, May 26 at 12:00 pm EST. The press conference will stream live and free on WWE’s social channels, including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:
















