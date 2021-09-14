wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella & Artem Attend Emmy Awards, Superstars Take Part in 9/11 Day Meal Pack, WWE Now Previews InDex Wedding
– Nikki Bella released a vlog showing her and fiance Artem Chigvintsev attending the 2021 Emmy Awards:
– WWE released a video showing Superstars Rey Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Tamina, and Natalya taking part in the 9/11 Day Meal Pack at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City. During the event, they helped pack meals for families in need in New You can view that video below.
– WWE Now released a new preview for tonight’s wedding between Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis:
