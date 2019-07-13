WWE News: Nikki Bella Wins ‘Queen of Swag’ Award, Adam Cole Warns Akira Tozawa, The Undertaker’s Most Extreme Moments

– WWE.com revealed that Nikki Bella won the ‘Queen of Swag’ award at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards this week. Bella won out over Ibtihaj Muhammad, Sloane Stephens, Stephanie Gilmore, Tori Bowie and, of course, Serena Williams. Nikki Bella shared some photos from the awards show on Instagram, which you can see below.

– WWE released a video where NXT champion Adam Cole promised to beat Akira Tozawa at tonight’s EVOLVE 10th Anniversary event. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today featuring The Undertaker’s Top 10 Most Extreme Moments. You can check out that new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.