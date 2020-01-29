wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella Shares Baby Sonogram Photo, Big Show Appears on Super Bowl Live With Special Olympics Athlete, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins’ Journey to WrestleMania
– As previously reported, Nikki and Brie Bella announced that they are both pregnant earlier today in an interview with People. Nikki Bella later commented on the news via her official Twitter account, which you can see below.
Nikki Bella wrote, “Never, EVER would have thought this would have happened! Lol but YES WE ARE PREGNANT! Brie is literally only a week and a half ahead of me. Can’t wait to be a MOM!! N”
Later on, she commented, “I was like, ‘Brie whatcha up to?’ she was like, ‘Family in super cute outfits, taking pics for our announcement.’ I was like ARTEM! We haven’t taken any cute pics yet! Lol So lets start with this one. Say hi to our very strong warrior baby! Mama has felt it! Lol N”
– WWE released a tweet and some photos of Big Show appearing at NFL Network’s Super Bowl Live with a Special Olympics Athlete. You can check out that photo below.
– WWE released a video this week of Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder on their path to WrestleMania 35 for WWE 24: WrestleMania extra clip. You can check out that video below. The WWE 24: WrestleMania special is available now on the WWE Network.
