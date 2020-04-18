wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella Brings Artem to Childhood Rodeo, Jinder Mahal vs. Roman Reigns MITB Match Video
April 18, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released the full match video for Jinder Mahal vs. Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2018. You can check out the full match video below.
– The Bella Twins released a new preview clip for Total Bellas, where Nikki and Brie Bella bring Artem to their childhood rodeo. You can check out that video below.
