WWE News: Nikki Bella Confirms She’s Working Things Out With John Cena, Cena Gives More Advice, Bella Twins Reveal Special Communication

June 1, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
john cena nikki bella Total Bellas

– As we previously reported, a new story in US Weekly revealed that John Cena and Nikki Bella were back together. Now, Nikki herself confirmed the story, more or less, while talking to TMZ. She said the two are working on their relationship, which is similar to the statement she gave E! last month. She added that they have seen each other a few times and are working things out “day by day.” Cena has recently been seen in San Diego, where they own a home together.

– Speaking of John Cena, he sent out another inspirational tweet.

– Finally, the Bella Twins have posted a video online talking about the special way Nikki communicates with Birdie.

