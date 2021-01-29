wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella Getting Married In November, Ariane Andrew Releases New Hip-Hop Single
January 29, 2021 | Posted by
– Nikki Bella announced on last night’s season finale of Total Bellas that she and her fiancee Artem Chigventsev are set to get married this November. Nikki took to Twitter to promote the announcement, which includes the clip from the big reveal on the show.
Mark those calendars ✍️ Thanksgiving 2021 we'll be saying hello to Mr. & Mrs. Artem Chigvintsev 🥰 #TotalBellas pic.twitter.com/7Zn6BGyptG
— Total Bellas (@totalbellas) January 29, 2021
– Former WWE superstar Ariane Andrew has released a new hip-hop single titled “Born With It.” The song is available on all streaming platforms, and you can watch the videos below for both a sneak peek and a making-of special for the song.
