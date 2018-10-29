WWE News: Nikki Bella Not Ready For Dating Yet, Eric Bischoff Takes Shot at Vince Russo

– Nikki Bella said in a new interview that she’s not ready to start dating yet following her breakup from John Cena. People Magazine spoke with Bella and asked if she had moved on yet, to which she said no.

“It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, ‘When are you having kids?’ and it’s like, ‘I just got married.’ I feel like it’s the same thing. When you become single, it’s like, ‘Oh, are you dating?!’ Honestly, I’m so not interested,” she said. “I’m just not ready yet. I’m trying to heal, and I’m not healed yet.”

– Eric Bischoff took a shot at Vince Russo on Twitter on Monday. Bischoff was asked by a fan if he would be interested in debating Russo over what went wrong in WCW, and the former WCW head had a vehement response: