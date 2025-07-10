– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella appeared on Today this week to promote this weekend’s WWE Evolution premium live event:

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella stops by TODAY to talk about her return to the ring in the all-women’s premium live event called “Evolution.” She discusses competing against a new generation of wrestlers after six years away, emphasizes the importance of supporting female athletes and opens up about raising her son around the strong, career-driven women at WWE. You can watch “Evolution” this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.

– WWE released the full episode of the Mae Young Classic from 2017, featuring Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler in the finals:

– Fans can now add some Women’s Championship Title accessories to their Bitmoji avatars on Snapchat: