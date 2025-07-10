wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella Promotes Evolution on Today, Full Episode of Mae Young Classic Finale, Bitmoji Women’s Championships Now Available on Snapchat
– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella appeared on Today this week to promote this weekend’s WWE Evolution premium live event:
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella stops by TODAY to talk about her return to the ring in the all-women’s premium live event called “Evolution.” She discusses competing against a new generation of wrestlers after six years away, emphasizes the importance of supporting female athletes and opens up about raising her son around the strong, career-driven women at WWE. You can watch “Evolution” this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.
– WWE released the full episode of the Mae Young Classic from 2017, featuring Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler in the finals:
– Fans can now add some Women’s Championship Title accessories to their Bitmoji avatars on Snapchat:
The Women's Division is taking center stage at #WWEEvolution, and now your Bitmoji can match the moment! 🔥
Women's Championship titles are available now on @Snapchat ➡️ https://t.co/Fst75fJMB8 pic.twitter.com/uyddLu2gET
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2025