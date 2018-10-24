WWE News: Nikki Bella Sets Dating Rumors Straight, NXT Takeover: War Games Theme Songs

– Nikki Bella appears in a new video from the Bella Twins’ YouTube account in which she “sets the record straight” about dating rumors. You can see the video below, in which Bella talks about this week’s Total Divas and teases that she’s dating a guy she met in Miami. Bella says that she is not seeing anyone, and she was playing a joke that turned into

everyone thinking she’s dating:

– Triple H announced that the theme songs for NXT Takeover: War Games II will be “Wonderful Life” by Bring Me The Horizon, “Mariana Trench” by Nita Strauss, and “Voices” by Motionless In White: