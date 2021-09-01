wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella Shares New Vlog on Matteo, Mansoor Answers Rapid Fire Questions, New 2021 Shirt for Connor’s Cure
September 1, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella released a new vlog with an update on her son Matteo, who just celebrated his first birthday:
– WWE AL AN released a video of Mansoor answering some rapid fire questions:
– WWE Shop is selling a new t-shirt for Connor’s Cure. 100% of the net proceeds received by WWE from the sale will benefit Connor’s Cure The V Foundation for Cancer Research.
